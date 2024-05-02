Creditcoin Price Hits $0.62 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $206.59 million and $15.52 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002326 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 331,783,609 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.