DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.91-$3.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.02. 1,870,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,496. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -103.22%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

