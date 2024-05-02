SALT (SALT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,637.97

SALT (SALT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $7,637.97 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012134 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001397 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00013049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,232.62 or 1.00011549 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01795091 USD and is up 13.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $10,961.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

