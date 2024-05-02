Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $162.00 target price on the game software company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $126.87. 214,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,290. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,147.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $128,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,397.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,344 shares of company stock worth $4,729,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,067,765 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $693,318,000 after purchasing an additional 386,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,449,000 after purchasing an additional 301,194 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $469,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

