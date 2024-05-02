Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.477 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Equity LifeStyle Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 18.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a payout ratio of 102.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance
NYSE ELS traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $61.76. 304,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,837. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.
