Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 3,445 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $128.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average is $121.89. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $105.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

