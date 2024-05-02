Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,652 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.08. 645,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,093. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.