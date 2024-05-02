Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,766 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,601,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 507.3% in the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,683,000 after acquiring an additional 558,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,451,000 after acquiring an additional 418,536 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.98.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

