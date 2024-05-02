Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 77,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $70.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

