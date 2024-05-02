Intrust Bank NA Sells 651 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STVN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,195,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 64.2% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,402,000 after buying an additional 794,391 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,534,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,753,000 after acquiring an additional 746,136 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 46.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after acquiring an additional 588,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Stevanato Group by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,274,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 559,070 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STVN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €33.63 ($36.16).

STVN stock opened at €28.23 ($30.35) on Thursday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €23.00 ($24.73) and a 1-year high of €36.30 ($39.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is €29.87 and its 200-day moving average is €29.28.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.19 ($0.20) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The company had revenue of €320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €326.85 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

