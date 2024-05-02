Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Watsco were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $450.93 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $315.17 and a one year high of $455.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

