Investors Purchase Large Volume of CNH Industrial Put Options (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,113 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 173% compared to the typical volume of 1,142 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNHI

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNHI opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 9.32. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 6,664.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.