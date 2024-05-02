Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) PT Raised to $119.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AWI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.17.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $114.05 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $125.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

