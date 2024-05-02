JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.43 on May 6th

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4311 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $51.32 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

