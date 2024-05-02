US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:UTEN)

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
UTEN opened at $42.46 on Thursday. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68.
About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.