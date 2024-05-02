US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:UTEN)

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

UTEN opened at $42.46 on Thursday. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68.

About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

