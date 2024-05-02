Mission Wealth Management LP Has $823,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $242.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.54 and a 200-day moving average of $235.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.