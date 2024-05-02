Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.46. 7,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.51. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $46.26.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $238,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $2,037,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,482,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,644 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, April 12th. Imperial Capital lowered Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

