NETGEAR’s (NTGR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at BWS Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

NETGEAR Stock Down 17.3 %

NTGR stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,430. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $359.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $188.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of NETGEAR

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $26,701.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,239.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $26,701.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at $370,239.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $83,212.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,456 shares of company stock valued at $195,304. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,465,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,635,000 after acquiring an additional 967,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 175,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 393,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 44,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.