Norden Group LLC Has $296,000 Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in WNS by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 490.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in WNS by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

WNS Stock Performance

NYSE:WNS opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

