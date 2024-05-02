Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes $346,000 Position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AESI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, CFO John Gregory Turner sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $84,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,582,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,728,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, CFO John Gregory Turner sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $84,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,582,303 shares in the company, valued at $35,728,401.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Dathan C. Voelter sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $50,870.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 386,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,663,728.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,121 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE AESI opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.99.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $141.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

