Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PINS. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Pinterest Stock Up 20.8 %

PINS stock opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.39, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,471 shares of company stock worth $5,773,431 over the last ninety days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in Pinterest by 29.2% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 7.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

