Lynn Terwoerds Acquires 2,417 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Terwoerds acquired 2,417 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $24,991.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,415.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lynn Terwoerds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Lynn Terwoerds bought 99 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $1,555.29.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.29 million, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNWB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Northwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 21.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 119,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 301,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

