Prom Price Tops $8.74 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.74 or 0.00015034 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $159.53 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012090 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001416 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00013101 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,257.06 or 1.00193451 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 8.50945681 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $3,854,213.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.