DEI Price Reaches $0.0183 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. DEI has a market cap of $136.08 million and approximately $3.74 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.39 or 0.00138253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.