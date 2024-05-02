Savant Capital LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 758.3% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 642,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,782,000 after purchasing an additional 567,765 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $739,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.52 and a beta of 0.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average is $96.69.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

