Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,381 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,262 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,174.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $210.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

