SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Up to $1.35

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.40. SES AI shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 173,465 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.
SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SES. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in SES AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SES AI by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in SES AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SES AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.
