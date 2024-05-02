Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.69. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 4,305 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Lavoro Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $618.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lavoro Limited will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

