SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1288 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from SLC Agrícola’s previous dividend of $0.0072857.
SLC Agrícola Stock Performance
SLC Agrícola stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. SLC Agrícola has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11.
About SLC Agrícola
