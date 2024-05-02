SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1288 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from SLC Agrícola’s previous dividend of $0.0072857.

SLC Agrícola Stock Performance

SLC Agrícola stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. SLC Agrícola has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.

