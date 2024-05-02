Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $158.58 and last traded at $157.60. Approximately 694,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,442,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,676 shares of company stock valued at $31,784,491. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after buying an additional 105,937 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

