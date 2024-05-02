Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 0.7 %
Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $25.45.
About Sotherly Hotels
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.