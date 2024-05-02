Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 0.7 %

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $25.45.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

