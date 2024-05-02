SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,137 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.7% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 218,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 511,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 75,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.97. The company had a trading volume of 662,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.73 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.