Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.18%.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,550,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at $1,273,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

