SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $523.42 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $535.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

