Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Lowered to $800.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $937.00 to $800.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMCI. Loop Capital upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $738.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $952.15 and a 200-day moving average of $577.91. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $101.71 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

