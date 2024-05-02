Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,917. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

