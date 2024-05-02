WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 119,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,486,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,129,000 after purchasing an additional 99,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSC opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

