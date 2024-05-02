Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,151,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SHY opened at $81.09 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
