Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 5,000 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 766,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 261.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,756.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ICLN opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.