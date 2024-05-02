Howe & Rusling Inc. Decreases Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 889.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THO opened at $98.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.16. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.80.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

