DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Robert W. Baird

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XRAY. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $28.38 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

