Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE ETB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,915. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

