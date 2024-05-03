Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel Sells $36,987.96 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 1,956 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $36,987.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,495.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John R. Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, John R. Moore sold 8,029 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $160,660.29.

On Wednesday, February 7th, John R. Moore sold 17,993 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $359,860.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 545,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,988. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.15.

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 143.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,078,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EWTX shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

