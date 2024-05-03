Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,862 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.76% of Saia worth $88,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Saia by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Saia by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Saia by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $400.08. The stock had a trading volume of 618,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,131. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.91 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.22.

In related news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

