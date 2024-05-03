SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 148 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $2,776,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.13.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.07. 2,977,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,449. The company has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.48 and its 200-day moving average is $178.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

