7,440 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL) Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 37,032 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 306.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 95,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

