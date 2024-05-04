AJOVista LLC Invests $168,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Dover Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.9 %

APD traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.87. 1,559,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,100. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

