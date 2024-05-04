Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Invests $235,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $120,102,000 after buying an additional 34,942 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $342,984,000 after purchasing an additional 94,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE DKS traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.74. The company had a trading volume of 692,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.77 and its 200 day moving average is $159.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $225.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $3,598,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,628 shares in the company, valued at $19,453,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.