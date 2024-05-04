Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $200.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.07.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.