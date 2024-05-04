aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

LIFE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. 258,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,840. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $109.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

